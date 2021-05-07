SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.27. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.