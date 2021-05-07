Spin Master Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.55. 41,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$16.87 and a 1 year high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

