Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.
SR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
