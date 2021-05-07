Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

SR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.