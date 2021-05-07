Spire (NYSE:SR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

SR traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 491,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,892. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

