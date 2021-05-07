Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Eric Updyke Sells 111,119 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 250.60 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

