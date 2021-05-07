Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Eric Updyke Sells 111,119 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99).
LON:SPT opened at GBX 250.60 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.