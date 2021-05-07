Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. 2,096,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.