Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.