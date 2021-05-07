Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. 950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $103.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

