Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 278,709 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

