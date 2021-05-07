Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.14. 1,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,781. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.79.

