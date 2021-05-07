Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Park National comprises 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Park National by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Park National by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,208. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

