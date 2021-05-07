Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 128,967 shares.The stock last traded at $45.55 and had previously closed at $45.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,350.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.