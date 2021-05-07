Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. Sprout Social has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,350 shares of company stock worth $11,836,163.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Analyst Recommendations for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit