Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. Sprout Social has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,350 shares of company stock worth $11,836,163.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.