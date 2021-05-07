SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 54,256.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC opened at $98.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

