SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,849. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

