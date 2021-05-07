SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $93.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.24 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

