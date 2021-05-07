SSR Mining Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
NASDAQ SSRM remained flat at $$17.37 on Friday. 2,476,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
