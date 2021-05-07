SSR Mining Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ SSRM remained flat at $$17.37 on Friday. 2,476,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

