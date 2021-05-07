St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,058.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

STJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of STJ traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,385 ($18.10). The company had a trading volume of 608,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,312.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,171.11. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 772 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The company has a market capitalization of £7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Emma Griffin bought 2,000 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,157 and sold 304,252 shares valued at $357,128,547.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

