Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce sales of $236.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.10 million and the lowest is $232.21 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $247.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

SMP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.