Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

