Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

