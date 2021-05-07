Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter, while the top line missed the consensus mark for the second consecutive quarter. The company has been benefiting from operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings. Starbucks has raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. Moreover, for full-year earnings is expected in the range of $2.90-$3.00 compared with the prior estimate of $2.70-$2.90. Moreover, the company continues to anticipate Americas and U.S. comps growth to be 17-22% in fiscal 2021.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.74 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

