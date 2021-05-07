STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.24

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $58.97 million and $431,067.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

