State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Trading Down 4.3%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $813.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.19.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

