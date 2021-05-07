State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,603 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.49% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.64 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

