State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $158.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

