State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,448 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

NYSE CRL opened at $336.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.33 and a 52 week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,668 shares of company stock worth $33,324,838. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

