State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,407 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $84.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

