Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. 219,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.