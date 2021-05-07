Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.