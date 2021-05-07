Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $441.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

