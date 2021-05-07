Steve Tutewohl Sells 19,295 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Evolent Health by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

