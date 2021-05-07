Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.