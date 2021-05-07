Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 7.1%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.03. 10,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,772,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,152 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

