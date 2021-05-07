Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,516 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,261% compared to the typical volume of 276 call options.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

