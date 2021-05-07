Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PPG Industries Call Options (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,557 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the average volume of 771 call options.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $180.09 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.