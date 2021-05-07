StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 17,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 80,223 shares.The stock last traded at $62.37 and had previously closed at $61.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $24,858,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

