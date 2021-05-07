Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

