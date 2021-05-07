Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

SBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ETR:SBS opened at €108.60 ($127.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €119.85. Stratec has a 52-week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 52-week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

