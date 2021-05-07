Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 1.35% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

COP stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

