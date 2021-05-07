Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

BDJ stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

