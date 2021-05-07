Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.9% in the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 153,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

