Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 104,700 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,047.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

NYSE CVE opened at $7.97 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

