Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $83.43.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

