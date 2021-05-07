Strs Ohio Sells 2,160 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after acquiring an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

