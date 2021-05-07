Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,208 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,321,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.36. 51,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.45. The company has a market cap of $393.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $416.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

