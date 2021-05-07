Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $460.51 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,421,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $460,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.43. 102,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,980. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.