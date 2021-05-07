Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $548.35 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,909,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $548,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 311,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.