Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $829.64 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of AbbVie worth $829,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.32. 105,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.