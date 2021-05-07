Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,064 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981,123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of The Boeing worth $504,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.53. 319,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,458,878. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.